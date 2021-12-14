Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.601 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

