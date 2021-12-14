Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,131 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,281,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

HIG opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

