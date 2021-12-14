Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $321,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 135,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

