Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 698 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $480.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $480.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

