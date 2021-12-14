Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $223.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

