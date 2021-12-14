Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 41,466 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $169.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

