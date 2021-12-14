Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 444 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $157.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $158.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

