Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000.

BATS NULV opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

