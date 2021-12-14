AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AVDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 29.00.
Shares of AVDX opened at 16.47 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 16.03 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 22.30.
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
