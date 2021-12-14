Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AVVIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

