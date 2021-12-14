Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in November

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVRN opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Avra has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
Avra Company Profile
