Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 360 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

