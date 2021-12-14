Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,934.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,893.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,759.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

