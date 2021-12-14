Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $73,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.