Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 4,601 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $46,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $54,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

