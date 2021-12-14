Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 406 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,796 shares of company stock valued at $40,772,338. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -211.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $252.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

