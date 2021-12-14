Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $629.91 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $645.48 and its 200-day moving average is $653.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

