Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 11,826 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $32,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,343,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

