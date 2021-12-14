Ballentine Partners LLC Has $10.05 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $392.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.42 and a 200-day moving average of $369.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

