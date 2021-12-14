Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

