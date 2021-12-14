Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,934.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,893.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,759.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

