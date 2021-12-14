Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

BNDSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.75) to €0.73 ($0.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €0.70 ($0.79) to €0.72 ($0.81) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.56) to €0.57 ($0.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BNDSY stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

