Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 423.5% in November

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 48.81%. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

