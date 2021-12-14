Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.24. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

