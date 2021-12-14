Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

