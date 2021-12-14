Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nokia by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

