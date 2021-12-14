Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Moderna were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $271.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.88 and a 200 day moving average of $315.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,250 shares of company stock worth $139,904,035. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

