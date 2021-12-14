Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,875 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

