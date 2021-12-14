Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 375 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

