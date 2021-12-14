Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.50 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 24.02% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $2,504,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

