Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 141,550 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,771,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.24. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

