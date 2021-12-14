Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $4.99. Bank of Queensland shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

About Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

