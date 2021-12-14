Barclays Lowers John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to 330.00

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its target price lowered by Barclays from 360.00 to 330.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.50 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

