Barclays Raises NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Price Target to 80.00

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) had its price target increased by Barclays from 74.00 to 80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of NewRiver REIT from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

