Barclays Trims Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price to $23.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Groupon from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $95,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

