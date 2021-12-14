Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/6/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €84.00 ($94.38) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/26/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €111.00 ($124.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €111.00 ($124.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €84.00 ($94.38) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($104.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($140.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/27/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/20/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($104.49) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.22 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €89.88 ($100.99). 1,086,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.21 ($76.64) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($108.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

