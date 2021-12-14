BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 252.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE BBTV traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.12. 96,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.22. The company has a market cap of C$89.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. BBTV has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$15.29.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

