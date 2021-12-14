Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $76.79

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.79, but opened at $73.00. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $75.39, with a volume of 6,800 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.