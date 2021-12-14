Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $43,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

