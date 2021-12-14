BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $8.30 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $650.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. Analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

