Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Purchases 40,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $225.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 233,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

