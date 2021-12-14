Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Big Lots worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Big Lots by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Big Lots by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

BIG stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

