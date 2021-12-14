Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,223,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,757,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 186,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $752.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $749.81 and a 200-day moving average of $725.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

