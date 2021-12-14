Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $303,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,041 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

