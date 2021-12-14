Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 2,031.6% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days.

OTCMKTS BIOIF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

