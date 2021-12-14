Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0796 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $47,783.47 and $155.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035891 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 164.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

