Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $259.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00314670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00086950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00125929 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

