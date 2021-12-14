Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003001 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $338.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00313361 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00088063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00124572 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

