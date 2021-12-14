BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 2% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $366,609.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.04 or 0.00318248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00090416 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00127859 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,656,221,132 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

