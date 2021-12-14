BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has $38.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BJRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $819.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 2.11.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

